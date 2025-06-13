Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 41 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,879,000 after acquiring an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 92,060.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,112,000 after purchasing an additional 612,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,131,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $150,376,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $481.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

