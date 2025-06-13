Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5%

ACWX stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

