Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 693,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.9 days.

Sasol Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

