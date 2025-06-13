Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 693,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.9 days.
Sasol Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $4.58 on Friday. Sasol has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.
Sasol Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.