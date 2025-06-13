Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance
Shares of SIELY opened at $6.70 on Friday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shanghai Electric Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.