Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of SIELY opened at $6.70 on Friday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

