Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $22.57. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sailpoint shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 2,935,308 shares traded.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sailpoint
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sailpoint
Sailpoint Stock Up 3.4%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91.
Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.69 million.
About Sailpoint
SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sailpoint
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.