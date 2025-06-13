Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sailpoint Inc (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $22.57. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sailpoint shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 2,935,308 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAIL. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sailpoint in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sailpoint from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter worth $55,644,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter worth $46,875,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint during the 1st quarter worth $42,585,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint during the 1st quarter worth about $23,213,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91.

Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($4.28). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.69 million.

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

