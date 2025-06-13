Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the May 15th total of 59,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $721.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

