Tobam Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tobam acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $8,099,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 103,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,529,000 after buying an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman bought 12,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,360. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald bought 700 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,980. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.46, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

