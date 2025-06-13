Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 61.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BAC opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

