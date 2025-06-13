Dodds Wealth LLC Has $47.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Dodds Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 15.4% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dodds Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,938,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VCIT stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.