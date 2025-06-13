Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

