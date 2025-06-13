Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $862,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

