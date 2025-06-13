Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,640 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after buying an additional 4,421,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,027,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,721,000 after buying an additional 4,032,718 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,781,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,353,000 after buying an additional 3,180,255 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,333,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,522,000 after buying an additional 1,536,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.