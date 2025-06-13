Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 134,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 64,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.4%

BOND stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $88.95 and a 52-week high of $95.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

