Whitefield Income Ltd (WHI) to Distribute Interim Dividend of $0.01 on June 29th

Whitefield Income Ltd (ASX:WHI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 15th.

Whitefield Income Stock Performance

About Whitefield Income

Listed Investment Company focussed on investing in ASX300 listed securities.

