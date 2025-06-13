Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane Sells 17,962 Shares

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 17,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.06, for a total transaction of C$270,527.48.

Orla Mining Price Performance

TSE OLA opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 320.61 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OLA shares. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.82.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

