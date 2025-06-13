Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski Sells 8,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.84, for a total transaction of C$358,720.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$45.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$34.92 and a 1 year high of C$52.15.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.