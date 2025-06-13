CRISM Therapeutics (LON:CRTX) Issues Earnings Results

CRISM Therapeutics (LON:CRTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

CRISM Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISM Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 22.44 ($0.31) on Friday. CRISM Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 5 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 30.90 ($0.42). The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.75.

Get CRISM Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISM Therapeutics news, insider Gerald Beaney acquired 20,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 988 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £199,398.16 ($271,474.69). 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISM Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISM Therapeutics Corporation has developed an innovative drug delivery technology to improve the clinical performance of cancer treatments for solid tumours through the local delivery of chemotherapy drugs.

ChemoSeed, CRISM’s lead product, can be implanted directly into the tumour or the resection margin following the removal of a tumour.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISM Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISM Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.