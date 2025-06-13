Calvin John Bast Sells 7,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 7,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.79, for a total value of C$313,534.90.
Calvin John Bast also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total value of C$447,500.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance
CNQ stock opened at C$45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Further Reading
