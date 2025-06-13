Calvin John Bast Sells 7,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 7,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.79, for a total value of C$313,534.90.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total value of C$447,500.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$45.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$34.92 and a 12-month high of C$52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.97.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.25.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

