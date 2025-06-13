Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 10,451 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $430,894.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,312,484.58. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 11,343 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $450,997.68.

Samsara Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $13,464,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 459,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after purchasing an additional 83,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 10,923.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.