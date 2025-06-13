Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.450-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.5 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.770-0.850 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.69.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $114.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

