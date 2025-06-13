Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Director Eric Martel Sells 14,200 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Director Eric Martel sold 14,200 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.99, for a total transaction of C$1,476,706.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

TSE BBD.B opened at C$103.52 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.67.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.