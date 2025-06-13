Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Director Eric Martel Sells 14,200 Shares of Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Director Eric Martel sold 14,200 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.99, for a total transaction of C$1,476,706.28.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
TSE BBD.B opened at C$103.52 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$71.79 and a one year high of C$113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$89.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$89.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.67.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Fastenal Stock After Split: Poised for 5 More Years of Gains
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Gold and Commodities: Is the Bull Case Gaining Momentum?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.