W. Michael Flanagan Sells 20,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,811.60. The trade was a 19.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA opened at $32.14 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNA. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

