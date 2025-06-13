Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$750.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $719.7 million. Lovesac also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.830–0.580 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Lovesac stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $249.69 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 391.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 89,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

