The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,453 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Buckle Trading Down 0.2%

BKE opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKE. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3,732.0% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 671,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after acquiring an additional 653,734 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Buckle by 515.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 247,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 183,257 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Buckle by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

