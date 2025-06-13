Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider David Udell Sells 3,891 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $521,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,806.68. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

H has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

