Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 736,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,247% from the average session volume of 54,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Latin Metals Stock Up 2.6%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Latin Metals Company Profile

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019.

