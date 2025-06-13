Majid Emami Sells 132,352 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) VP Majid Emami sold 132,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $1,328,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 537,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,319.28. This trade represents a 19.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Majid Emami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Majid Emami sold 28,392 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,080.80.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 2.64. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOUN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 115,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 145,557 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

