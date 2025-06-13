Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FINGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Finning International in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $40.49 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $41.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

