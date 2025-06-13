ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.78 and traded as low as $3.65. ANA shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 349 shares trading hands.

ANA Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. ANA had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

