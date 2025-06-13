ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

ABBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Dnb Nor Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra Research lowered ABB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. ABB has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $59.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

