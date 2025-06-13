Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

