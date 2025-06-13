PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.92 and traded as low as $8.45. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 56,926 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $122,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $271,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

