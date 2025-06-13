ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ARR. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.6%

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.37.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -822.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17,311.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,019,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.