Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 75.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
TravelSky Technology Trading Up 0.4%
TSYHY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
