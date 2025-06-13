Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Decreases By 75.0%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 0.4%

TSYHY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

