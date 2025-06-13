Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCW

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

In other news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,323.24. This trade represents a 48.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jodi Taylor sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $36,747.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,739.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 191.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 649,448 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,106,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Free Report

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.