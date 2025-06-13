Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.21. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 154,609 shares trading hands.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.
