Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.72 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.46). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.44), with a volume of 921,541 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.13.

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported GBX 10.12 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epwin Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Epwin Group Plc will post 10.9925293 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. Epwin Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.71%.

Epwin is the leading manufacturer of energy efficient and low maintenance building products, with significant market shares, supplying the Repair, Maintenance and Improvement (“RMI”), new build and social housing sectors.

