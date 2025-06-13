USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. USD Partners shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,433 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of USD Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on USDP

USD Partners Price Performance

USD Partners Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $337,740.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.