SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $2,150,000.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,074,045. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiTime alerts:

On Friday, May 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $4,213,000.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock opened at $214.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.91. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SITM

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SiTime by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.