Insider Buying: Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Insider Purchases 6,356,500 Shares of Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited purchased 6,356,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$2,479,035.00.
Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Kernwood Limited purchased 32,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,880.00.
Western Forest Products Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a market cap of C$126.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.