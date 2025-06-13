Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $9.54. Bavarian Nordic A/S shares last traded at $9.49, with a volume of 3,029 shares changing hands.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $189.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

