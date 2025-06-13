OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and traded as high as $51.47. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.6%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.82.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

