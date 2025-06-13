Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and traded as high as $42.27. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 79,279 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.14). Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Erste Group Bank AG will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $1.1657 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

See Also

