Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,936 Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2025

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 780,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 401,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 290,672 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

