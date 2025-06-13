Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,936 Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 780,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 401,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 290,672 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 287,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 143,881 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 440,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

