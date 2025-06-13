First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 528.5% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 87,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

