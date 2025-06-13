America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Sells $5,008,080.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 88,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $5,008,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,428,094 shares in the company, valued at $81,272,829.54. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.51. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of -60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.39. America’s Car-Mart had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Kize Capital LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,043,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,604,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 644,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1,050.7% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 58,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 53,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

