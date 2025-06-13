Nikhil Chandhok Sells 300,000 Shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $8,790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,580 shares in the company, valued at $17,743,494. The trade was a 33.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Circle Internet Group Stock Down 8.5%
CRCL stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.
About Circle Internet Group
