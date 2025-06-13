Neeraj Agrawal Sells 378,940 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 378,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $3,319,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,623.04. This represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neeraj Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Neeraj Agrawal sold 121,060 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,058,064.40.

On Friday, March 14th, Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

