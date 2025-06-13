Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) Director Patrick Sean Neville Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 1,000,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $29,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 8.5%

CRCL stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.