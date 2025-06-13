NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 37,437 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 37,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total transaction of C$578,401.65.
Jonathan Andrew Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 9th, Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$1,280,103.50.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 12,369 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$168,960.54.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$15.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.99. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$15.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
